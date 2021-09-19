 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/20
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/20

Browns Texans football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, celebrates with Andy Janovich after Janovich scored a 1-yard touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans, Sunday in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane, Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 2.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Was only targeted once in the Vikings passing game.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made two solo tackles, including one for a tackle for loss against Cleveland.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Caught his only targets pass for 8 yards in the loss to Buffalo.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in tackles for the Bucs with eight, including five solo stops.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: In COVID-19 protocol.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Had two carries, including one for a 1-yard score in the win over Houston.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one tackle on special teams.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made one tackle and recovered a fumble in the loss to San Francisco.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded three tackles and a sack in the Buccaneers win over Atlanta.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made one tackle and added an interception.

Noah Fant (Omaha Burke grad), TE, Broncos: Made four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Went 2 for 2 on field goals, including the game-winning kick of 56 yards. Added two made extra-point attempts.

