Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/20

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 2.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Vikings: Was only targeted once in the Vikings passing game.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Made two solo tackles, including one for a tackle for loss against Cleveland.

Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Caught his only targets pass for 8 yards in the loss to Buffalo.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Finished second in tackles for the Bucs with eight, including five solo stops.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: In COVID-19 protocol.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Had two carries, including one for a 1-yard score in the win over Houston.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one tackle on special teams.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Made one tackle and recovered a fumble in the loss to San Francisco.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded three tackles and a sack in the Buccaneers win over Atlanta.

Others of note