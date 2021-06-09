‘Every bushel matters’ as drought keeps crop markets on edge

In the world of crops, angst over the weather has reached a fevered pitch.

Global inventories are shrinking and demand is on a tear as drought plagues farms in key producers from the U.S. and Brazil to Russia. As a result, every rain shower and dry spell is coming under extreme scrutiny. Grain prices have touched near-decade highs, and whether they rally to further heights or retreat depends in large part on the condition and quantity of plants over the next few months.

In the U.S., traders and investors usually focus their attention on giant corn and soybean growers like Iowa and Illinois. Now, they’re obsessing over droughts in second-tier producers like North Dakota and Minnesota. Dry weather has already inflicted damage on South America’s corn crop. Meanwhile, there’s no let up in demand as China scours the globe for all the grains it can find as it tries to modernize and feed its hog herd, the biggest in the world.

“Every bushel matters,” said Kevin McNew, chief economist at agriculture-tech firm Farmers Business Network, “even though we may be talking about drought in lesser growing corn and soybean areas like the Dakotas.”