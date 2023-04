GIRLPowR will host its Spring Social fundraising event from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Grata Bar & Lounge, 70th and A streets.

It's a "no frills, come-as-you-are" event to help raise funds for GIRLPowR programs.

Tickets are $20 and include appetizers, one drink, live music and deejay, prizes and other activities.

To buy tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3GYXFki. For more information or to reserve a table, email girlpowrinfo@gmail.com.