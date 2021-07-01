 Skip to main content
Events in and near Lincoln this Fourth of July weekend
Uncle Sam Jam, 7.3

Fireworks light up the sky over Oak Lake Park to finish off the annual Uncle Sam Jam celebration in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Fireworks will once again fill the sky over Oak Lake this Fourth of July eve after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. 

The annual Uncle Sam Jam will return to Lincoln on Saturday at Oak Lake Park with food, music and fireworks.

Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. and rock, pop and new wave band AM/FM will perform from 6:15-9:30 p.m., according to the event website.

The event will also include a flag-lowering ceremony with taps at 8:30 p.m., and the night will close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. presented by J&M Displays and set to music by NRG Media/Broadcast House.

More event information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.

Another popular area event is also making its return this holiday weekend. Seward will once again become "Nebraska's Fourth of July City" for its 152nd annual Fourth of July Celebration.

The celebration will include dozens of events from Saturday morning to Sunday night. 

Seward’s new Nebraska National Guard Museum will hold an open house on Saturday at 8 a.m. and a dedication on Sunday at 9 a.m.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the IH Feary Building in downtown Seward will be open for visitors with a display celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Seward County Fair and “Flights of Honor” and “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibits presented by Patriotic Productions.

The grand parade will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m., starting at First and Bradford Avenue and running west on Seward Street to City Park.

The Route 66 Band will perform on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Plum Creek Park, followed by the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

More information on Seward’s July Fourth is available at julyfourthseward.com.

Other local events

Independence Day Weekend at White Elm

Friday, 7 p.m.: Live music featuring the Algorythms at White Elm’s Haymarket location.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Brunch with Ferrah’s Vegan Kitchen at White Elm’s Haymarket location; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Food with On the Hook and music from Less Talk More Polka at White Elm's Van Dorn Street location.

https://stayhappening.com/e/independence-day-weekend-white-elm-E2ISTP9FR3L

Meadowlane Pool Party

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free for pool members and $5 per person or 5 for $20 for nonmembers.

https://stayhappening.com/e/fourth-of-july-pool-party-E2ISTOGRSSR

Capitol View Winery Independence Day Celebration (Roca)

Saturday, 6-9:30 p.m.: Food by Hake Catering begins at 6 p.m., followed by performance by Hardwood Dash with Cary Ward at 7:30 p.m.

https://capitolviewwinery.com/events/independence-day-celebration-hardwood-dash-plus-cary/

Indian Village Fourth of July Parade

Sunday, 9 a.m.: Southminster United Methodist Church.

https://fb.me/e/2gjzSTCcl

Bicentennial Estates Kids Fourth of July Parade

Sunday, 10 a.m.: Parade starts at corner of Valley Forge and Boston and is followed by food and visit from a firetruck.

https://fb.me/e/RRsVowyO

Taylor Meadows Fourth of July Parade

Sunday, 10 a.m.: Parade starts on Twin Ridge Road followed by a post-parade party, including a fire truck, music, patriotic outfit contest and more.

https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/3051590585072521/?source=share

Country Club Fourth of July Kids Parade

Sunday, 10 a.m.: Starts at intersection of Woodsdale Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.

https://fb.me/e/1tdVEeRJb

Other area celebrations

Friend's 150th Celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m.: Parade; 5 p.m. to midnight: downtown street dance.

Sunday, after dark: Fireworks at Friend Country Club.

https://www.facebook.com/FriendNE150

Bennet Independence Day Celebration and 150th Birthday

Saturday, 10 a.m.: Parade; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: History display and vendor fair.

https://www.facebook.com/CelebrateBennet/

Waverly Fourth of July

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.: Kiwanis Kids Parade at Azria Health Waverly; 1 p.m.: Community Chamber of Commerce Parade; 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Lawson Park.

Dorchester Fourth of July

Sunday, 7 p.m.: Parade; 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Nerud Field.

https://dorchester4thofjuly.com/

Crete Fireworks Display

Sunday: 10 p.m. at College Heights Country Club.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

