Events in and near Lincoln this Fourth of July weekend

Fireworks will once again fill the sky over Oak Lake this Fourth of July eve after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The annual Uncle Sam Jam will return to Lincoln on Saturday at Oak Lake Park with food, music and fireworks.

Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. and rock, pop and new wave band AM/FM will perform from 6:15-9:30 p.m., according to the event website.

The event will also include a flag-lowering ceremony with taps at 8:30 p.m., and the night will close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. presented by J&M Displays and set to music by NRG Media/Broadcast House.

More event information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.

Another popular area event is also making its return this holiday weekend. Seward will once again become "Nebraska's Fourth of July City" for its 152nd annual Fourth of July Celebration.

The celebration will include dozens of events from Saturday morning to Sunday night.

Seward’s new Nebraska National Guard Museum will hold an open house on Saturday at 8 a.m. and a dedication on Sunday at 9 a.m.