Events in and near Lincoln this Fourth of July weekend

Fireworks will once again fill the sky over Oak Lake this Fourth of July eve after last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The annual Uncle Sam Jam will return to Lincoln on Saturday at Oak Lake Park with food, music and fireworks.
Food vendors will open at 4 p.m. and rock, pop and new wave band AM/FM will perform from 6:15-9:30 p.m., according to the event website.
The event will also include a flag-lowering ceremony with taps at 8:30 p.m., and the night will close with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. presented by J&M Displays and set to music by NRG Media/Broadcast House.
More event information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.
Another popular area event is also making its return this holiday weekend. Seward will once again become "Nebraska's Fourth of July City" for its 152nd annual Fourth of July Celebration.
The celebration will include dozens of events from Saturday morning to Sunday night.
Seward’s new Nebraska National Guard Museum will hold an open house on Saturday at 8 a.m. and a dedication on Sunday at 9 a.m.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the IH Feary Building in downtown Seward will be open for visitors with a display celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Seward County Fair and “Flights of Honor” and “Remembering Our Fallen” exhibits presented by Patriotic Productions.
The grand parade will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m., starting at First and Bradford Avenue and running west on Seward Street to City Park.
The Route 66 Band will perform on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Plum Creek Park, followed by the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
More information on Seward’s July Fourth is available at julyfourthseward.com.
Other local events
Independence Day Weekend at White Elm
Friday, 7 p.m.: Live music featuring the Algorythms at White Elm’s Haymarket location.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Brunch with Ferrah’s Vegan Kitchen at White Elm’s Haymarket location; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Food with On the Hook and music from Less Talk More Polka at White Elm's Van Dorn Street location.
Meadowlane Pool Party
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free for pool members and $5 per person or 5 for $20 for nonmembers.
Capitol View Winery Independence Day Celebration (Roca)
Saturday, 6-9:30 p.m.: Food by Hake Catering begins at 6 p.m., followed by performance by Hardwood Dash with Cary Ward at 7:30 p.m.
Indian Village Fourth of July Parade
Sunday, 9 a.m.: Southminster United Methodist Church.
Bicentennial Estates Kids Fourth of July Parade
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Parade starts at corner of Valley Forge and Boston and is followed by food and visit from a firetruck.
Taylor Meadows Fourth of July Parade
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Parade starts on Twin Ridge Road followed by a post-parade party, including a fire truck, music, patriotic outfit contest and more.
Country Club Fourth of July Kids Parade
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Starts at intersection of Woodsdale Boulevard and Cedar Avenue.
Other area celebrations
Friend's 150th Celebration
Saturday, 10 a.m.: Parade; 5 p.m. to midnight: downtown street dance.
Sunday, after dark: Fireworks at Friend Country Club.
Bennet Independence Day Celebration and 150th Birthday
Saturday, 10 a.m.: Parade; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: History display and vendor fair.
Waverly Fourth of July
Sunday, 8:30 a.m.: Kiwanis Kids Parade at Azria Health Waverly; 1 p.m.: Community Chamber of Commerce Parade; 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Lawson Park.
Dorchester Fourth of July
Sunday, 7 p.m.: Parade; 10 p.m.: Fireworks at Nerud Field.
Crete Fireworks Display
Sunday: 10 p.m. at College Heights Country Club.
