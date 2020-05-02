EVAN CANOYER

Waverly (junior)
College: Undecided
Football: Was a Class B all-stater after helping the Vikings reach the semifinals of the playoffs by rushing for 700 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns on offense, registering an interception and fumble recovery from his outside linebacker spot and hitting 45 of 46 extra points as the kicker.
Wrestling: After taking second at state as a sophomore, Canoyer took it one step farther in February by winning the Class B 170-pound weight class and finishing the season 29-1.
