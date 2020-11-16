Erasing hunger in America requires more than charity

While it may seem convenient to try and solve hunger by recovering and redistributed wasted food to the poor, we must be careful not to conflate these two problems into a single solution.

"Hunger will not be solved by distributing excess food production or food waste to the poor. If we are going to end hunger, we must address the root causes of poverty and a corporate food system that places profit over people. Food banks cannot do that on their own, they must do so alongside diverse coalitions demanding the right to food and sustainable agricultural practices at the policy level," explains geographer Joshua Lohnes, author of "Regulating Surplus: Charity and the Legal Geographies of Food Waste Enclosure" (Agriculture and Human Values, 09/12/20).

Dr. Lohnes' words remind me of the parable about two people walking on a riverbank when they heard cries for help from people drowning in the river. One of the observers immediately dove into the river to try to save as many people as possible. The other ran upstream to determine how people were ending up in the river in the first place to try to prevent more!