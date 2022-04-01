WWE Monday Night Raw to make Lincoln debut in June

WWE’s Monday Night Raw will make its Lincoln debut June 20.
Along with Friday Night SmackDown, Raw is one of WWE’s flagship shows, airing live each Monday at 7 p.m. on USA Network. Debuting in 1983, Raw is one of the longest-running episodic television shows.
Last week’s Raw was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people over its three-hour running time, peaking at over 2 million in the second hour.
It features characters from the Raw brand to which WWE employees are assigned to work and perform.
As of now, the Lincoln card will feature Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Street Profits, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley and superstars Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan. That lineup is, as always, subject to change.
The June Raw show will mark the post-pandemic return of WWE to the arena, which hosted SmackDown in 2019.
Tickets for Raw start at $20 and go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
