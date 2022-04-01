 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

WWE Monday Night Raw to make Lincoln debut in June

  • Updated
  • 0
WWE’s Monday Night Raw

WWE’s Monday Night Raw will make its Lincoln debut June 20.

 Associated Press file photo

WWE’s Monday Night Raw will make its Lincoln debut June 20.

Along with Friday Night SmackDown, Raw is one of WWE’s flagship shows, airing live each Monday at 7 p.m. on USA Network. Debuting in 1983, Raw is one of the longest-running episodic television shows.

Last week’s Raw was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people over its three-hour running time, peaking at over 2 million in the second hour.

On The Beat: More thoughts about Elton and summer shows and festivals
Sheryl Crow to headline Memorial Park concert this summer in Omaha

It features characters from the Raw brand to which WWE employees are assigned to work and perform.

As of now, the Lincoln card will feature Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Street Profits, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley and superstars Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan. That lineup is, as always, subject to change.

The June Raw show will mark the post-pandemic return of WWE to the arena, which hosted SmackDown in 2019.

Tickets for Raw start at $20 and go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are also reading…

Leading Off: Lincoln-bound comedian comes to Zoo Bar armed with stories of his father
"Running on Faith": Jazz singer Diane Schuur talks new album on her way to Lied Center

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chris Pine reveals his new favorite workout is doing ballet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News