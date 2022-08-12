What's Going On -- Outlandia Festival with Wilco in Bellevue

Outlandia Music Festival, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Falconwood Park, Bellevue.

Wilco will headline the inaugural Outlandia Music Festival this weekend at Falconwood Park in Bellevue.

The long-running band that emerged from Uncle Tupelo, which has explored country-tinged rock ‘n’ roll, genre-defying experimental rock, folk, power pop and of late country, will top the indie rock dominated lineup of the two-day festival.

Brooklyn indie-rock stalwarts The National will fill Friday’s 9 p.m. headline slot. Preceding them will be Omaha’s Clarence Tilton at 4; New Jersey indie-rockers Real Estate at 5:30 and Band of Horses, the long-running Ben Birdwell led rock ‘n’ roll outfit, at 7.

Wilco is set to take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Preceding them will be Omaha’s Mesonjixx at 1, Texas country singer Kat Hasty at 2, veteran indie-rockers The Breeders at 3:30, rising hard country star Margo Price at 5, LA alt rockers Silversun Pickups at 6:and indie rockers Local Natives at 8.

Single-day tickets are $79 and two-day tickets are $149. Tickets and more information are available at outlandiafestival.com.

King Lil G, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. King Lil G is one of the hardest rappers to emerge from the West Coast of late, powerfully representing his Mexican American community with hard-edged, truth-filled verses.

One of the fastest-rising hip-hop starts, King Lil G has a half-billion YouTube views, over 100 million Spotify streams and 3 million social media followers, all while working entirely independently. He just released “'90s Kid Vol. 2,” the sequel to his 2015 album, and is on the road pushing the album with autobiographical songs.

August Burns Red, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. August Burns Red’s music has been called thrash metal and progressive metal. The band is also noted in the Christian metal genre, where it received a Dove award nomination in 2010. Just call it a metal band. They’re back at the Bourbon for the first time in three years Thursday.