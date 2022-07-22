Weird Al turns Lied audience into 'movie stars' during impressive Friday concerts

Weird Al Yankovic spent Friday afternoon working on the sound mix for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a biopic that will star Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter” himself, as Weird Al, connecting with the filmmakers online and listening to music that will be in the movie on headphones.

The picture, he told the audience at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, needs some crowd reaction — and they were the lucky people who were enlisted to provide that noise.

Pulling out his phone, he told the audience — “This isn’t a bit, we’re doing this” — and began leading them in a call and response, Yankovic asking, "Is that what you want?” and the crowd yelling back “no” at multiple volume levels.

“You’re not getting paid for this, you OK with that?” he said when the recording ended.”You can tell people 100 years from now you’re in a Weird Al movie.”

That surprising interlude came about 45 minutes into the impressive, thoroughly entertaining performance by Yankovic and his longtime band — the newest member has been in the group for 30 years — on “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”

That six-month tour, which is a couple of dates short of halfway through, finds Yankovich eschewing the parody songs for which he is known in favor of his “extremely unpopular” songs.

Those songs covered the range of ’70s, ’80s and ’90s musical styles — from Black Sabbath-like heavy riff rock to the power pop of “Why Does This Always Happen to Me,” the jumpy new wave of “Your Horoscope for Today” and the doo-wopish vocal harmony filled “One More Minute,” to the reggae of “Gonna Buy Me a Condo” and the zydeco of “My Baby’s in Love with Eddie Vedder,” where, if nothing else, Yankovic demonstrated he can play cajun-style accordion with the best of them.

To be honest, the entire show demonstrated that Yankovic and his band could have very easily been serious rock hitmakers for the last four decades — except for the fact that Yankovic is a comic genius and can’t help but write hilarious songs.

Among those is “Melanie,” a gorgeous ’60s pop ballad with a soaring hook of a chorus that just happens to be from the point of view of an ultra-creepy stalker — a perfect combination for Yankovich, who, while sitting on a stool for the entire show, threw himself into the songs, bouncing his legs, waving his arms and getting into some seriously weird characters.

Some pop culture references in the ’80s and ’90s numbers are getting a bit dated. But in the self-definitional “Dare to Be Stupid” Yankovic throws in references to YouTube and Kim Kardashian alongside Steven Seagal and "Wayne’s World 2," and keeps right on rolling. And “Mr. Popeil” is still a perfect shot at the television pitchman of the Pocket Fisherman even though those ads no longer blanket the airwaves.

After closing the main set with a crazed, extended version of “Albuquerque,” Yankovich and the band didn’t head for the dressing room, hilariously lolling around the sides of the stage like they were behind a curtain.

They then “returned” for a white-hot cover of Elvis Costello’s “Radio, Radio” before ending the show with a medley of his signature parody songs linking “Amish Paradise," “Smells Like Nirvana,” “White & Nerdy,” “Word Crimes" and “Yoda.”

That was a guaranteed crowd-pleasing way to end the show. But, the night was so much fun and the entire 1-hour, 50-minute performance so impressive, it probably wasn’t needed.

As for the movie, Yankovic assured the audience that the recording was for real — and will be unique to Lincoln.

“We’re not doing this anywhere else,” he said.”You’re going to be movie stars.”

Well, maybe. We’ll have to see if the Lied crowd gets a few seconds of fame when “Weird” comes out on the Roku channel this fall.

