Watch now: Indy 500 story told through collection at Lincoln's Museum of American Speed

Last weekend, Ed Carpenter put his Chevrolet-powered Alzamend Neuro car in the second row for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, averaging 233 mph in four laps around the Brickyard.

In 1915, Louis Chevrolet got his Cornelian into the back of the 24-car field with a qualifying speed of 81 mph.

You can see Carpenter’s purple and sky blue No. 33 car on NBC-TV when the green flag flies for the 106th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

You can see the Cornelian in the “Indy Pit” at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed every day except Sundays and major holidays.

The small, white roadster is, arguably, the most historically important of the dozen Indy cars in the Speedway collection. It is, unquestionably, the most desired.

“It’s our most loaned out vehicle, for sure,” said museum curator Tim Matthews. “People are always wanting to get their hands on it. It’s the Chevrolet connection, but it’s also a unique example of an early car, with four wheel independent suspension and bicycle chain steering.”

“The Pup,” so named because it was far smaller than other cars by builder Joe Lencki, also has a unique place in the 500 history and in the development of Indy cars — it was the first car ever to have a safety belt.

That now ragged belt was installed in 1941 by driver Joie Chitwood, who went on to become a famous thrill show and stunt driver. But not for the reasons we associate with seat belts.

Then, the 2½-mile oval was made of bricks, which meant an uneven, rough driving surface. In pre-race runs, the little champ car was bouncing around so much that Chitwood couldn’t keep his foot on the throttle.

So, against the wishes of his team, who believed the only way a driver could survive one of the frequent crashes was to bail out of the car, Chitwood took the safety belt from his dirt track car and put it in the Pup.

“The first lap belt wasn’t a safety measure,” said Speedway’s racing historian Bob Mays. “It was a performance innovation. They made him promise that ‘if you see you’re going to be in a crash, you unbuckle it.” Fortunately for Chitwood, that wasn’t necessary. He finished 14th in the race.

In the pit near the Cornelian sits the Mallard, Speedway’s other most historically significant car. Owned, built and driven by Jim Hurtubise, the Mallard was the last car with a front engine to run in the 500 in 1968.

When Miller Beer took over his sponsorship, they got him a rear-engine car he put in the race, Mays said.

“Then, on the last day of qualifying, he rolled out the Mallard and put it in the qualifying line. People thought he was going to pull the rear-engined car to try to qualify the Mallard. But it didn’t move. When the horn sounded to end qualifying, Hurtubise opened up the engine compartment. It was full of Miller beer – 'If we can’t run, we might as well party.'”

The Johnny Lightning Special is Speedway’s most recognizable Indy car. But it was Al Unser’s backup when he won the 500 in 1970. It’s important because it’s the first race car of any kind to incorporate the sponsor’s logo and colors into its finish design — now standard procedure in every major circuit.

In a ground floor corner, the museum has painstakingly recreated part of the shop of the legendary builder and designer A.J. Watson, whose cars dominated the Indy’s roadster era, winning six times, five of them in a row, with drivers A.J. Foyt, Parnelli Jones and Rodger Ward.

After Watson’s 2014 death, at 90, his family wanted to give his garage to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“They didn’t think they could handle it, so they contacted us,” Matthews said. “We sent a crew out to Speedway, Indiana, disassembled the garage and reassembled a corner of it here. It really shows what we’re capable of as a museum.

“We photographed it, cataloged it, bagged it, so we could put it back in the same way. Every bit of it is in the same place."

Sitting in front of the tool boxes, parts-covered shelves and working counters is a car Watson built in 1956-57 that made its debut in the 500 in 1957, when driver Troy Ruttman led for four laps before an oil leak put him out of the race. The next year, however, Jim Rathmann dominated The Race of Two Worlds in Monza, Italy, defeating the field of Indy cars and Formula 1 racers in the two-time event.

Of particular interest to Nebraskans is the VJ 2 Dan Gurney Eagle that Jan Opperman drove in his Indy rookie year of 1974. A sprint car Hall of Famer who drove the Speedway Motors' 4X car, Opperman lived in Beaver City, one of seven Nebraskans that Mays knows of who have driven in the 500.

Opperman landed the first of his three rides through sheer chutzpah while hanging out in the pits in the weeks before the Memorial Day weekend race.

“He walked up to (team owner) Parnelli Jones and said ‘I'd like to drive your car,’" Mays said. "Jones was a former sprint car driver. He’d heard of Opperman from his dirt track racing. He looked at Opperman, whose hair was down to his shoulders, and said ‘We’re going to have to do something about that hair’ and sent him off to get a haircut. Opperman came back and his hair was still too long. He went back again and got his second haircut in one day after not having his hair cut for two years. He got the ride.”

That ride lasted for just 85 laps. Opperman spun out in turn four and flattened all four tires. Before he could drive the car back to the pits, it was picked up by a tow truck, ending his day.

Taken together, the Speedway cars, which date from the Cornelian to a 1998 car that hangs above the museum entrance, illustrate the development of the Indy racers, bringing the history of the world’s most famous race to life some 600 miles away from the track.

The Pit display includes a few of Speedway’s two dozen Indy car engines, helmets, tickets and other ephemera gathered by the museum’s founder “Speedy Bill” Smith and a set of driver’s suits, including a tiny red number worn by Mario Andretti.

“He is 5-(foot)-6 and, back in those days, when he hit 130 pounds, it was time to go on a diet,” Mays said.

All of that makes a visit to the west Lincoln museum the next best thing to being there.

“For people that never make it to the race, it’s a way to take a little piece of it to expose it here in Nebraska," Matthews said. “I think that’s important ... important for us to show and tell the story and for people to connect to the race they’ve watched for years.”

