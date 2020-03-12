Work of Regionalists and contemporary regional artists in contrast at Kiechel Fine Art

There’s no overarching thesis behind Kiechel Fine Arts’ deceptively titled “American Regionalist Movement.” That is likely what makes the show of works from the gallery’s holdings both interesting and notable.

The titular deception comes because the exhibition includes work by contemporary artists working in the region alongside the “regionalists” who gave the 1930s-rooted movement its name.

That creates a compare and contrast that is enlightening to say the least showing, to some measure, that regionalism is a style of the past while contemporary looks at the mid-continent land are now more complex and idea-driven.

The obvious difference between the work of Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry and Grant Wood and the contemporary artists is that the regionalists often worked figurative -- depicting, to pick a couple examples, a graduation in Wood’s lithograph “Honorary Degree” and Curry’s famous image of “John Brown.”

