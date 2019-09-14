Now through Oct. 1, the public is invited to vote for their favorite sculpture on display at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St. The winner will be announced at the gallery's Oct. 4 First Friday opening.
Sculpture can take many forms such as outside sculptures, garden art, park pieces, identification images for a city, business logos, landmarks for residences, focal points for mantels, desk sculptures, fountain heads, bronze figurines, paper mobiles, ornamental bird baths, three-dimensional mosaics, steam punk creations, historical icons, patriotic statements, memorial busts or benches, bas-reliefs, recycled statements and even temporary installations.
The Noyes Gallery has a diverse display of sculptures made from various types of metal, stones, gems, woods, paper, cement, digital formats, plastics, glass, woven wire, carved foam and welded, repurposed items.
You have free articles remaining.
"Because sculpture is created in three dimensions, it engages us to think in new ways," said gallery owner Julia Noyes. "It can also be custom made for the patron. If you have an idea, an artist can make it happen.
“Sculpture can include innovative materials and concepts, which can inspire us to think out of the box," Noyes added.
Noyes Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every first and third Friday from 6-9 p.m.