UNL clay and print sales Friday and Saturday

Twice a year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Clay Club and Fine Art Photo Club offer their work, and that of art department faculty and alumni, for sale.

It's a well-timed event for gift-givers.

Those sales are Friday and Saturday, both inside Richards Hall, the art department building at Stadium Drive and T Street.

The Clay Club sale, which will feature work representing a broad range of aesthetics, techniques and concepts, will take place in Room 118. The print sale, which will feature work by students working in photography and printmaking, will be held in Room 112. ,

There also will be raffles for work donated by students, faculty and select local artists. Tickets for the raffles can be purchased for $1 each or 6 for $5. They are also accepting canned and dry food for the Food Bank of Lincoln in exchange for raffle tickets. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, but winners need not be present to win.

Proceeds from the sale go to the artists, as well as funding the Clay and Photo clubs. This student-run organizations bring in visiting artists to the community and send students to national conferences.