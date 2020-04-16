Three years in the making, Wendy Jane Bantam's new art show to open Friday — online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three years ago, Wendy Jane Bantam and Kiechel Fine Art scheduled her first solo show with the gallery since 2006 for April 2020.

For the last year, Bantam created dozens of paintings in a studio at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel to make up the exhibition she titled “Birds and Superheroes (Nature takes over the world).”

Then came the coronavirus that shut down galleries and art museums across the country and led to the cancellation of nearly every exhibition.

Bantam, however, didn’t want to lose the show she’d anticipated for years.

“I wanted to be able to bring it to people,” she said. “Artists want to share; artists want to give back to people. Artists want to tell a story. That’s why I decided to go forward with this.”

And Buck Kiechel wanted to show and, hopefully, sell her art — work, that by chance, is a perfect fit for the shutdown era.

“It’s a breath of fresh air in this miserable time,” Kiechel said. “It should go out in the world right now. You can get lost in a Bantam. Being quarantined in a house would seem to be a good time to get lost.”

So how does her art get shown?