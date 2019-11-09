Artists will host an event showcasing creative connections on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
Organized by Lisa Gustafson, who makes jewelry and fiber works, the show features Noyes artists who make art part of their family life. For example, Cherie Miner (contemporary needlework) and Curtis Adams (3-D paper constructions) are married and have been making art together since college. Miner’s brother, David, is also an associate artist at Noyes. Additionally, the couple’s son and daughter have dabbled in art, both playing music and drawing.
Other artists participating include Bridgette Swenson (sculpture and jewelry), Lynette Fast (jewelry and mixed media), Sara McNeilly Ammon (abstract painting), Craig Adamek (woodworking) and Chase Dilley (wood and acrylic).
This Third Friday event complements the current Focus Gallery exhibit that showcases the work of art teacher Lynette Fast and her former students, which was highlighted in the Oct. 26 Neighborhood Extra. Additionally, students from Union College’s oil painting class will display their work at Noyes' Third Friday event.