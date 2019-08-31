Do you love moonlight and flowing water? Then this year’s Art in the Garden event is the place for you.
For the seventh consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host this unique art showcase. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, more than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work among the plantings and ponds.
A group of Noyes artists gathered at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens on a recent Saturday afternoon to finalize set-up plans for what has become an annual event. As they do each year, many of the artists create new work that reflects this year’s theme, “Moon River.” On this day, the artists gathered to work out where they will be unloading, parking and setting up. They also shared some of the work they planned to bring out to this year’s event. The meeting gave everyone a chance to ask questions and fine-tune arrangements for the big day.
This meeting nears the culmination of a year of planning. The Noyes artists get to work after completing each year’s event to talk about what works and what doesn’t. From there, they build the next year’s plans. Groups of artists work to line up sponsors, coordinate with the garden designers, develop marketing materials, and recruit artists and performers.
For example, artist Gayle Kuhlman contacted volunteer musicians, dancers and storytellers to perform. Some of those expected include the Dave Merrill Band, Arnie Heithoff, Joe Brown, The Nia Dancers, the children of Jessica Freeman and Chris Marks, Louis Kolker, Marcia Claesson, Joe Rempe, a children’s dance group and various storytellers. Kuhlman works with each to coordinate their location at the garden, performance needs and times.
More recent additions to the event include recruiting food trucks and vendors to set up near the gardens to accommodate visitors. As a free community event, Art in the Garden attracts lots of families with hungry kids.
“We’re so pleased to continue this event,” says Noyes Gallery owner Julia Noyes. “The gardens are a perfect place to experience all kinds of art.”
The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All the art is for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free.
Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed and their army of volunteers have spent hours creating this year’s display with the theme “Moon River.” Their work makes a spectacular setting for art and dance performances.
Hundreds of volunteer hours are invested in this event, a partnership of the Noyes Art Gallery and Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Additionally, sponsors Great Western Bank, Ameritas and Hall’s Culligan make the event possible. If it rains, Art in the Garden will move to the Auld Pavilion at 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park – close to the Sunken Gardens.
Plenty of free parking is available at the Rose Garden across the street from the Sunken Gardens. Additionally, the Sunken Gardens are totally accessible.