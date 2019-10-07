Over 50 artists from Noyes Art Gallery displayed their work and visited with hundreds of guests Sept. 14 at the seventh annual Art in the Garden art show and sale at the Sunken Gardens.
Twenty-five musicians and 22 dancers performed at the event, which featured a “Moon River” garden theme.
Master Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, along with help from their army of volunteers, created this year’s “Moon River” theme. The garden provided a colorful setting for the event’s art, music and dance performances, much of which reflected the garden theme.
“The idea struck me while driving over the Platte River Bridge, and the moon was shining on the ripples,” said Nosal. “I talked with Alice, and we collaborated on the ‘Moon River’ garden design. She envisioned, for example, creating the shapes of moons in all different phases with flowers, so we tried to capture that.
“Often I’ll come up with an idea, and Alice comes up with the color ideas to make it happen.”
Nosal added that he and Reed had already determined next year’s garden theme since they needed to order the flowers during the week after this year’s Art in the Garden event. He declined to disclose next year’s theme until 2020.
The artists donated a percentage of their art sales from Art in the Garden to the Lincoln Parks Foundation to benefit the Sunken Gardens. Forty volunteers from Great Western Bank and 15 volunteers from the public helped with a wide range of tasks at the event, said Julia Noyes, owner of Noyes Art Gallery and event coordinator.