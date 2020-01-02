Ten shows, ten years: The decade in art

L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott is an entertainment reporter and columnist. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I saw hundreds of art shows in 2010s, most in Lincoln and Omaha, but dozens in venues around the country. For this ranking, I’ve confined the “best of” to Lincoln shows or shows by Lincoln artists in other places.

A caveat here: there are at least 20 more shows that could have made this list -- at least 10 at the Sheldon Museum of Art alone, a half-dozen at Fiendish Plots and multiple Francisco Souto exhibitions. But I confined the list to one show per venue -- in part to show the variety of quality art exhibitions over the last decade.

Here, in alphabetical order, are my Top 10 art shows of the 2010s:

The Afield, “Book of Spells,” Fiendish Plots. 2017. Visual artist Anthony Hawley and violinist Rebecca Fischer performed a collaborative -- a husband-and-wife duo who presented three 45-minute performances over a month at Fiendish Plots.

Surrounded by Hawley’s art work on the gallery walls, the performances combined Fischer’s violin and singing -- and in the second performance singing from her sister, mezzo-soprano Abigail Fischer, with videos and overhead projected images manipulated by Hawley. Those combinations explored the nature of language and change and the interaction of sound and text.