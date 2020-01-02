Ten shows, ten years: The decade in art

I saw hundreds of art shows in 2010s, most in Lincoln and Omaha, but dozens in venues around the country. For this ranking, I’ve confined the “best of” to Lincoln shows or shows by Lincoln artists in other places.
A caveat here: there are at least 20 more shows that could have made this list -- at least 10 at the Sheldon Museum of Art alone, a half-dozen at Fiendish Plots and multiple Francisco Souto exhibitions. But I confined the list to one show per venue -- in part to show the variety of quality art exhibitions over the last decade.
Here, in alphabetical order, are my Top 10 art shows of the 2010s:
The Afield, “Book of Spells,” Fiendish Plots. 2017. Visual artist Anthony Hawley and violinist Rebecca Fischer performed a collaborative -- a husband-and-wife duo who presented three 45-minute performances over a month at Fiendish Plots.
Surrounded by Hawley’s art work on the gallery walls, the performances combined Fischer’s violin and singing -- and in the second performance singing from her sister, mezzo-soprano Abigail Fischer, with videos and overhead projected images manipulated by Hawley. Those combinations explored the nature of language and change and the interaction of sound and text.
Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez, "Casta Paintings," Lux Center for the Arts 2018. Freidemann-Sanchez turned the 18th-century “New Spain” class and race-based paintings upside down with her beautifully created and painted figures, done on Tyrex, that look at the classifications through a lens informed by feminism and migration, contemporary issues and the artist’s life.
Charley Friedman, “Squirrel Gang” Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2019 . More than 100 cast bronze squirrels created by Friedman filled a courtyard in the museum created by Walmart heir Alice Walton. A rare exhibition by a Lincoln artist in a prestigious museum, Friedman’s squirrels, imagined as a society and cast in multiple positions, were a hit with the tens of thousands of visitors who saw the show this spring -- and a perfect demonstration of his humor-based work.
Camille Hawbaker, “Unraveled,” Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery, 2014. Hawbaker’s striking exhibition about language expressed almost entirely without words, a study of line and chaos in silk, paper, ink and thread and an innovative use of printmaking techniques, including the use of a flammable liquid to turn words into ash.
Keith Jacobshagen, "A Golden Year." Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. 2011. For this stunning exhibition Jacobshagen did a painting for every day of 2010, all on 3.5 inch by 5 inch pieces of copper. The little landscapes were then hung edge to edge chronologically around the gallery, creating an horizon-like line and becoming a single work made of 365 pieces. While not intended to be diaristic, the pieces nonetheless recorded Jacobshagen’s trips out of Nebraska as well as his observations of the area landscape.
Michael James, “Ambiguity & Enigma,” International Quilt Museum, 2015. Studio quiltmaker James presented a striking exhibition of 14 quilts, powerful abstract pieces that evoked nature and movement, rigidity and order, and introspection and reflection. The work was given even greater resonance as the quilts reflected the last five years of James’ life with his wife life Judith, who had Alzheimer’s Disease.
“Vangobot," Doug Marx and Luke Kelly, Gallery 9, 2010. Multimedia artist Doug Marx and Luke Kelly, who works in nonphotorealistic graphic rendering, invented the Vangobot, a painting machine that begins with source material digitized in a computer, then creates original works of art with its repetitive brush work that moves layer-by-layer over a small canvas making true paintings, not digital copies.
"Now’s The Time,” Sheldon Museum of Art, 2017. This smart exhibition of Sheldon’s abstract expressionist works, conceived by director and chief curator Wally Mason, contained a who’s who of mid-century artists. The smartly hung show included works by Barnett Newman, Han Hoffman, Robert Motherwell, Clyfford Still, Willem deKooning, Franz Kline, Jackson Pollock, Philip Guston, Lee Krasnery Judith Godwin and Perle Fine. That’s an impressive lineup for any museum, particularly a university museum in the middle of the country.
“A Memory in Peril,” Francisco Souto, Kiechel Fine Art. 2016. In September 2015, Francisco Souto began a series of drawings about his native land, Venezuela, and the impact of the current economic and political upheaval on its people. The result, three large panoramic drawings and 20 smaller pieces with drawings set inside circles, was the most powerful and important series of work to come out of Nebraska in decades. A master with a pencil, Souto’s highly detailed drawings are technically impressive and emotionally resonant with their images of protesters confronting the military and hungry children sharing bread.
Barbara Tetenbaum, “My Antonia: Instructions for Seeing,” Constellation Studios. 2015. Oregon book artist Tetenbaum sent red, yellow, white, blue and green stripes across the floor and up the walls of Constellation Studios, linking them with large fabric discs while numbers hung from the ceiling and words like “Cuzak’s Boys” were spelled out all over the gallery. That “map” was Tetenbaum’s visual and spatial interpretation of Willa Cather’s classic novel “My Antonia” and it presented a new way to look at the book while turning the gallery into a large, lively artwork.
