The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, in partnership with the New York Life Foundation, and Lincoln's own Mourning Hope Grief Center and The Foundry, will present an exhibition showcasing a selection of inspiring and innovative original work addressing grief and bereavement by teens from across the U.S. who received Scholastic Art & Writing Awards from 2017–19.
The exhibit will be held at The Foundry, 211 N. 14th St., through Sept. 30 with a special opening event on First Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will feature art works by seven artists and an accompanying publication including writing works by 10 teens from across the U.S.
For young people who are figuring out their larger place in the world, having a safe place to express their emotions can be particularly difficult. The process of creating, however, can provide an outlet for self-expression and an opportunity to be heard by others.
This curated collection of works submitted to the New York Life Foundation reflects a wide range of experiences and forms of expression. For more information, contact Carly Runestad at the Mourning Hope Grief Center, crunestad@mourninghope.org.