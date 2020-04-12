Sunshine Kids brighten day for seniors
Sunshine Kids for Seniors art

The new Sunshine Kids for Seniors project connects kids with homebound seniors through art delivered during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF AGING PARTNERS’ ‘LIVING WELL’ MAGAZINE

On April 1, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Aging Partners announced the new Sunshine Kids for Seniors project to connect kids with homebound seniors during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The project encourages kids to create artwork that will be shared with older adults in a safe way.

The Sunshine Kids for Seniors project involves three simple steps:

• Children of all ages are invited to write a note or create colorful, uplifting artwork. The size of the piece should not exceed 8 ½ by 11 inches, and the kids should use their first names only.

• Notes and artwork must be scanned and emailed to sunshinekids@lincoln.ne.gov.

• Art will be downloaded, printed in color and distributed to isolated seniors with home-delivered meals and through housing facilities and other outlets.

“This project is designed to lift the spirits of our seniors and promote intergenerational interaction,” said Jones.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov. More details on the coronavirus and the disease it causes is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

