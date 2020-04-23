You are the owner of this article.
Sulbone's Art to present artmaking livestream and art auction Friday
Tom Sullivan, 03.17.2018

Union Bank vice president Tom Sullivan started painting in his late 40s after his youngest son asked him to draw a picture. He now spends more than 40 hours per week in his home studio. "I gave it a shot and it just kind of went from there."

Sulbone’s Art and Salon Voe will present an artmaking livestream and fundraising auction Friday.

Sulbone, the art nom de plume of Lincoln artist Tom Sullivan, will demonstrate how he makes his distinctive artwork done in an ink wash on vintage paper, creating several of his portrait based pieces during the stream.

The newly created artwork will then be auctioned off on Salon Voe’s Facebook page with all proceeds going to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The live stream will also be available on Instagram and the Sulbone’s Art Facebook page.

