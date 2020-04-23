Sulbone's Art to present artmaking livestream and art auction Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sulbone’s Art and Salon Voe will present an artmaking livestream and fundraising auction Friday.

Sulbone, the art nom de plume of Lincoln artist Tom Sullivan, will demonstrate how he makes his distinctive artwork done in an ink wash on vintage paper, creating several of his portrait based pieces during the stream.

The newly created artwork will then be auctioned off on Salon Voe’s Facebook page with all proceeds going to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The live stream will also be available on Instagram and the Sulbone’s Art Facebook page.

