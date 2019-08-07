South of Downtown Makers Market

* 6-9 p.m. Friday.

* 1247 S. 11th St.(South of Downtown Community Development Organization).

* Artists: 27 artists, most from the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods.

* Music: 7 p.m., Jonathan Nicholas Leach, a soul R&B singer-songwriter.

* Food: 5-8 p.m. Pepe’s Bistro, 1311 S. 11th St., vegan and vegetarian food. A pop-up at Pepe’s will feature JuJu’s Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine. Next door, Community Crops will host UBT Veggie Van.

* Cost: No charge to attend, listen to music. Food, art will be priced accordingly.

* Parking: Everett Elementary School.