Multimedia artist Tiffany Chung will be interviewed by Tyler Green, host of “The Modern Art Notes Podcast,” at Sheldon Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday
This live taping of the podcast is free and open to the public.
Chung is one of three artists featured in the Sheldon exhibition “Unquiet Harmony: The Subject of Displacement.” She is noted for her cartographic drawings, sculptures, videos, photographs, and theater performances that examine migration, urban progress, and environmental impact in relation to history and cultural memory.
Green is a historian, critic, and the host of “The Modern Art Notes Podcast,” a weekly interview program that has aired over 400 episodes. Green is also the author of “Carleton Watkins: Making the West American,” which won a 2019 California Book Award gold medal. Green will speak about Watkins and his role in the establishment of Yosemite National Park at Sheldon at 9:30 a.m. Thursday