Serving Hands sculptures shown, then sold

Spiderman (aka Charles Moravec Jr.) demonstrates to sisters Grace (center) and Lyla Badgett how he spins his webs in front of the Spiderman sculpture created by artist Ian Anthony Laing. All 51 sculptures from the Serving Hands public art project were moved to the front of Pinnacle Bank Arena, where they were displayed all day Thursday and Friday, then auctioned Friday evening. Spiderman's appearance was among family-friendly activities that took place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Watch for more details and photos in the December L Magazine, which will be distributed Nov. 21.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
