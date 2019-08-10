Lincoln’s Serving Hands public art project features 51 sculptures created by Nebraska artists: 39 six-foot fiberglass and steel sculptures, along with 12 small-scale models represented in a traveling exhibition.
On July 20, Campus Life invited Nebraska photographers, amateur or professional, to submit up to five photos that capture a unique, meaningful and/or humorous image of the Serving Hands sculptures.
“Numerous photos were submitted, and it was difficult to select only three images for publication in the Neighborhood Extra,” said Liz Shea-McCoy, Serving Hands project director.
Shea-McCoy added, however, that in addition to the three selected photos, images from the following photographers were chosen to also have their submissions included in the book about the Serving Hands project: Diane Axlund, Amber Ayers, Pat Brechbill, Christina Campbell, David Chang, Reyhanna Donaldson, Kim Fritz, Anthony Godtel, Linda Graham, Christopher Heldstab Sr., Erica King, Theresa Rein, Linda Schroeder, Cody Snodgrass, Tim Stewart and Becky Wurm Clark.
The Serving Hands book will be available during the community event Thursday, Oct. 24, when all 51 sculptures will be on display in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena, and on Friday evening, Oct. 25, at the public auction.
Project brochures, with a map of the locations of all the Serving Hands large-scale sculptures, are available at the Visitors Center in the Train Station in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket, and at the UNL Dairy Store on East Campus. For project details, see servinghandslincoln.org.
Questions? Contact Liz Shea-McCoy, Serving Hands project director, at 402-430-5923 or liz_shea@windstream.net.