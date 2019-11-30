Rotarians, veterans collaborate to keep sculpture at VA vampus

Duane Tappe is not a “flag-waver.” He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who is not impressed by U.S. flags attached to pickup trucks and Old Glory being streaked across a football field by an overexuberant cheerleader.

But when the civic-minded Waverly resident caught a glimpse of “The Cost of Freedom” – one of 51 sculptures that comprised the Serving Hands public art project – to say he was impressed would be an understatement.

“Just the sight of it nearly caused me to have a car wreck,” Tappe recalled of his trip down South 70th Street.

There it was in all its glory – a six-foot-high, creative piece of art at 600 S. 70th St., placed, appropriately, at the south entrance to the Veterans Administration campus. A sponsorship patron fee of $5,000, provided by the Peed Family, had allowed the project to materialize.

Artist’s comments

“I wanted to create a visual to remind us of the cost of our freedom,” explained Tammy Miller, a Milford artist who crafted the work alongside sculptor Brian Arp.

But the sculpture on the east side of South 70th was guaranteed only temporary residence. Its permanent home would be determined by the high bidder at the Serving Hands public auction Oct. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.