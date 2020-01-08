Remembering glass artist Kenny Walton

Nebraska lost one of its finest artists and craftsmen on New Year's Eve with the passing of glass artist Kenny Walton. He was 72.

Walton, an Ohio native who moved to Nebraska in 1985 with his wife, printmaker Karen Kunc, created exquisite glass-ball paperweights and square glass vessels covered with varied, beautiful surface decorations combining a love of color with observations of nature.

Working up to 18 hours a day in his studio near Avoca, Walton would drink a gallon of water an hour to maintain his fluid level as he manipulated the red-hot glass pulled from furnaces with temperatures of more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“When I go to bed at night, I'm really looking forward to working the next day,” the affable, down-to-earth Walton once told the Journal Star. “I just feel really lucky to be able to do something I enjoy doing, and in theory, I’ll make a living at it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walton, who grew up on an Ohio truck farm, was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, then used his GI benefits to enroll at Ohio State University. There, he took an art class in ceramics to fill out his schedule.

“I kind of fell in love with it,” he said. “From that point on, that’s all I took for the next year and a half.”