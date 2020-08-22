 Skip to main content
‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19
Mural Planned

Artist David Manzanares and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization are teaming up to create a roughly 30-by-70-foot mural on the north wall of the building at 11th and G streets, Esquina de Los Hispanos — a collection of Hispanic and Mexican-American businesses. “The Grandmothers Mural” will honor grandmothers who have died, and make a statement about the coronavirus’ disproportionate effect on the Hispanic community.

 Courtesy illustration

He will paint his Abuelita Juana in the traditional Chinanteco clothing she wore when he was a child in Mexico.

Then David Manzanares will paint other people’s grandmothers, backlit by a setting sun made of monarch butterflies. A dozen more will fly around the piece, which will be bordered by the patterns of his indigenous ancestors.

It will be a colorful painting, with both somber and hopeful meanings. The grandmothers of our past standing with us in the present. Death and life and migration. Old ways in new lands.

And it’s being driven by a timely reality: The disproportionate toll COVID-19 is taking on the Hispanic and Mexican American communities.

The sculptor and painter moved to Lincoln more than three years ago with his wife, Mercy, a Nebraska native he met in Mexico, and their two kids. They live near Cooper Park, and he often shops at the collection of Hispanic-owned businesses inside the two-story building at 11th and G streets, the former home of Klein’s IGA.

He’d been thinking about a mural to celebrate the new roots in the neighborhood — while honoring their past — when the pandemic struck and sped up his schedule.

“The population that has been affected the most has been the Latin American population,” Manzanares said this week. “And so what I am focusing on in the mural is our roots, a mural that is dedicated to the grandmothers.”

He needed a canvas, and he found his biggest one yet — roughly 70 feet by 30 feet — on the north wall of Esquina de Los Hispanos, the two-story building at 11th and G.

He’ll need time — and plans to work three long days a week for two months. He’ll need paint — and estimated he’ll empty more than 65 cans of spray paint.

And he’ll need money — roughly $10,000 to pay for paint, labor, the hydraulic lift rental, scaffolding and other supplies.

Which is where the South of Downtown Community Development Organization comes in. The nonprofit is based down the street and had been thinking about a neighborhood mural at 11th and G, said Kat Wiese, its community art organizer.

The organization wanted to honor the intersection’s new cultural identity, and it was intent on having a Hispanic or Mexican American artist paint it. But the project wasn’t on its calendar until next year, when the group planned to seek a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council, Wiese said.

Then Manzanares — who painted a mural on the South of Downtown offices last year — approached them with his proposal to honor lost grandmothers.

David Manzanares

David Manzanares painted a mural at the South of Downtown Community Development Organization last year.

“David came with a very specific idea that was very timely, considering COVID,” she said. “It kind of ticked all the boxes for what we were hoping the mural would be.”

So the organization fast-tracked its plans and is trying to raise the $10,000 on its own with an online fundraiser and upcoming burrito benefit.

“This is a really, really ambitious project,” Wiese said. “So much has to happen for it to go forward.”

Still, the nonprofit secured the blessing of the building owner, Wiese said. And it plans to seek photographs of the grandmothers of some of the business owners for Manzanares to depict.

The artist should start painting soon, and finish up by mid- to late-October. Wiese hopes to dedicate what Manzanares calls “The Grandmothers Mural” during the Day of the Dead holiday.

The fresh paint should provide a bright spot during these challenging times, said Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown group.

People are dying from a global disease, losing their jobs, facing evictions, suffering from institutional racism and discrimination, losing touch with each other.

“We need to reconnect as humans. We need to have something positive happening in our neighborhood, and I think this mural project is a really good opportunity to reconnect as humans and celebrate what we have,” he said.

And even after the pandemic has passed, the mural at 11th and G will remain relevant, he said.

“We have a very vibrant, diverse community. And I think we have a real opportunity to be able to tell the story of our history, and the culture of who lives in the neighborhood.”

