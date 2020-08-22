‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19

How to help

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization is trying to raise $10,000 by Sept. 30 to fund "The Grandmothers Mural" by Lincoln artist David Manzanares.

* To contribute, go to lincolnsouthdowntown.org and click "Donate."

* The South of Downtown group and Pepe's Bistro are planning a burrito sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Pepe's, 1301 S. 11th St. All proceeds from the $5 burritos will benefit the mural project.

* Sales from local artwork at Pepe's and the South of Downtown Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St., will also benefit the project. Artists interested in supporting the mural by donating artwork can contact Kat Wiese at kat@lincolnsouthdowntown.org.