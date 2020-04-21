Public Art Lincoln seeking inspirational artwork for billboard project

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Art Lincoln is seeking submissions of digital artwork that can be displayed on billboards, an undertaking intended to bring inspiring artwork to the city and support local artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln Billboard Art Project, supported by the Sherwood Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation and Lamar Advertising, will place the works of 10 artists on 10 billboards around the city at the end of May.

Public Art Lincoln, the group that advises and helps the city obtain public art, is taking submissions from artists through May 4.

“We're seeking art that includes imagery and text that will unite and support and inspire and bring joy and healing to our community," Public Art Lincoln director Deb Arenz said. “We also want to support our local artists whose primary sources of income have been affected by the pandemic and the resulting economic repercussions.”

Artists who are selected to have their work on a billboard will receive a $1,000 stipend. Preference will be given to artists whose primary sources of income have been immediately affected by the pandemic.