Public Art Lincoln seeking inspirational artwork for billboard project

Public Art Lincoln is seeking submissions of digital artwork that can be displayed on billboards, an undertaking intended to bring inspiring artwork to the city and support local artists during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lincoln Billboard Art Project, supported by the Sherwood Foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation and Lamar Advertising, will place the works of 10 artists on 10 billboards around the city at the end of May.
Public Art Lincoln, the group that advises and helps the city obtain public art, is taking submissions from artists through May 4.
“We're seeking art that includes imagery and text that will unite and support and inspire and bring joy and healing to our community," Public Art Lincoln director Deb Arenz said. “We also want to support our local artists whose primary sources of income have been affected by the pandemic and the resulting economic repercussions.”
Artists who are selected to have their work on a billboard will receive a $1,000 stipend. Preference will be given to artists whose primary sources of income have been immediately affected by the pandemic.
Artists over the age of 18 living or working in Lincoln can submit one artwork for consideration for the project. That artwork has to be able to be shared in a digital format and “suitable for a public space.”
A Public Art Lincoln committee will review submissions and select the 10 pieces to go on the billboards based on the artwork, its ability to inspire, its suitability for the billboard format and the artist’s statement of need.
Submission requirements and other information for artists is available at publicartlincoln.org.
Artists whose work is chosen will be notified May 9. Installation is to begin May 27.
