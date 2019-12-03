Project Funway 10.0 -- Helping empower homeless women through fashion

The 10th edition of Project Funway, Fresh Start’s signature fundraising event held Nov. 1 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker, surpassed all expectations and netted $31,000 to support women in the community who are homeless and striving to better their lives.
Thirty-five designers from the Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Education and Health Sciences, and the community at large, transformed cast-off clothing and other recycled items into unique, amazing fashions.
Eleven student-designers from the Experimental Design class upcycled unconventional materials to create wearable ensembles or accessories.
“They utilized apparel design/fashion as a communicator and were engaged in creating garments that empower women,” said Dr. Sandra Starkey, assistant professor, Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design. “Specifically, their garments were representative of the transformative nature of the Fresh Start program.”
Models swirled and strutted the runway to untz-untz-untz beats, while guests purred and applauded with enthusiastic appreciation. Design competition judges Vanessa Barrett, Emmy Gorman and Kyler Jasnoch looked for designs that used source materials in creative ways and had heaps of personality.
The judges' top choices:
• Best of Show: Design #26 by Lynlee Medhi, modeled by Faron Medhi.
• Most Innovative: Design #25 by Deanna Brakhage, modeled by Rebecca Daughtery.
• Best Integrity of Original Material: Design #20 by Hannah Hidalgo, modeled by Candy Hermosillo.
• Honorable Mention: Design #19 by Erin Smith, modeled by Sydney Brun-Ozuna.
• Best of Show for Experimental Design: Design #E7 by Son Nguyen, modeled by Natalie Platel.
The 230 guests got to vote, too, and were encouraged to stuff the ballot boxes for their favorites (for a fee, or course).
Community Choice winners were:
• First: Design #26 by Lynlee Medhi, modeled by Faron Medhi.
• Second: Design #23 by Linda Zinke, modeled by Maya Zinke.
• Third: Design #3 by Deanna Brakhage, modeled by Caitlyn and Leighton Biggs.
Guests also enjoyed delicious appetizers and desserts, shopped at the Daisy pop-up boutique and bid on silent auction items.
Lauren Silverman Durban, radio personality from KX 96.9 (and L Magazine columnist), handled emcee and auctioneering duties with panache, including the "shameless plea" for donations before the runway show that pushed up the event proceeds.
In addition to Silverman Durban, UNL and a host of others who made the event possible, the Fresh Start board of directors thanked event sponsors Hampton Enterprises, UBT, Walmart, West Gate Bank, Ameritas, Pioneer Printing, KX96.9, Rayna Collins Graphic Design, Sid Dillon and INSPRO Insurance.
“The Department of Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design at UNL has enthusiastically supported the event for 10 years and is committed to helping out Fresh Start in the future,” said Starkey.
Planning is already underway for Project Funway 11.0, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 6, 2020.
For more information about Fresh Start (and more pictures from Project Funway), see Facebook, go to freshstarthome.org or call 402-475-7777.
