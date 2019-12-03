Project Funway 10.0 -- Helping empower homeless women through fashion

The 10th edition of Project Funway, Fresh Start’s signature fundraising event held Nov. 1 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker, surpassed all expectations and netted $31,000 to support women in the community who are homeless and striving to better their lives.

Thirty-five designers from the Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Education and Health Sciences, and the community at large, transformed cast-off clothing and other recycled items into unique, amazing fashions.

Eleven student-designers from the Experimental Design class upcycled unconventional materials to create wearable ensembles or accessories.

“They utilized apparel design/fashion as a communicator and were engaged in creating garments that empower women,” said Dr. Sandra Starkey, assistant professor, Textiles, Merchandising & Fashion Design. “Specifically, their garments were representative of the transformative nature of the Fresh Start program.”

Models swirled and strutted the runway to untz-untz-untz beats, while guests purred and applauded with enthusiastic appreciation. Design competition judges Vanessa Barrett, Emmy Gorman and Kyler Jasnoch looked for designs that used source materials in creative ways and had heaps of personality.