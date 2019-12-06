You are the owner of this article.
Paint a holiday glass at free workshop Dec. 9
Paint a holiday glass at free workshop Dec. 9

Painted wine glass

Workshop participants will paint a holiday scene on a wine glass to take home.

 Mark Schwaninger

Create your own holiday spirit at the “Wonderland Workshop” at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at The Lexington Assisted Living Center, 5550 Pioneers Blvd.

Guest artist Anna Alcalde will lead participants stroke-by-stroke in painting a holiday scene on a wine glass they will take home. At the same time, savor holiday-inspired snacks and beverages. The workshop is free, and all supplies are provided.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Contact Eldonna at 402-613-8599 or email erayburn@thelexington.com. Refreshments provided by PhysMed and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 402-486-4400 or visit thelexington.com.

