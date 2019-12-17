Over 1,500 guests flocking each night to Lincoln's Zoo Lights

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo team worked tirelessly from Labor Day through late November to set up the zoo’s newest fundraiser, Zoo Lights Powered by LES.

And zoo lovers have responded with an average attendance of 1,590 guests per night since the event opened Nov. 29. “We’ve had nights with over 1,750 people,” said Sarah Wood, the zoo’s director of communications.

The inaugural event includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel walk and a 40-foot dancing light tree.

A giant ornament has been branded as the “sparkle globe.”

“The sparkle globe been popular for selfies and family photo opportunities,” Wood said. “In fact, we have had the line backed up all the way to the tortoise trek area with folks wanting to get inside and snap a photo.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Families often take turns photographing the family ahead of them. “However, on very busy nights, we have a staff member to assist with picture-taking to expedite,” Wood said.