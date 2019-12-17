Over 1,500 guests flocking each night to Lincoln's Zoo Lights

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo team worked tirelessly from Labor Day through late November to set up the zoo’s newest fundraiser, Zoo Lights Powered by LES.
And zoo lovers have responded with an average attendance of 1,590 guests per night since the event opened Nov. 29. “We’ve had nights with over 1,750 people,” said Sarah Wood, the zoo’s director of communications.
The inaugural event includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel walk and a 40-foot dancing light tree.
A giant ornament has been branded as the “sparkle globe.”
“The sparkle globe been popular for selfies and family photo opportunities,” Wood said. “In fact, we have had the line backed up all the way to the tortoise trek area with folks wanting to get inside and snap a photo.”
Families often take turns photographing the family ahead of them. “However, on very busy nights, we have a staff member to assist with picture-taking to expedite,” Wood said.
Another hit has been the s’mores station, Woods said, with families making memories roasting marshmallows around a campfire. The s’mores station is in close proximity to a sandhill crane sculpture lit up in a pond with floating, colored light spheres.
Wood said the zoo team is especially proud to offer guests free 3D glasses upon entry.
“These glasses allow the guests to experience the lights in a whole new way, creating a snowflake on each point of light,” she said. “While our display here at Lincoln Children’s Zoo is comparable to those in much larger cities, the complimentary glasses are primarily unique to us.”
The Zoo Lights display continues Thursdays through Mondays, ending Dec. 30.
Billed as one of the largest light displays in the Midwest, an off-site storage facility will house the collection of 250,000 LED lights, silhouettes and wreaths during the off-season, Wood said.
For more details and ticket information, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741.