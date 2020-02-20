Noyes’ traveling art exhibit begins at the Cather Center in Red Cloud

The first stop for the traveling art exhibit “Interpreting Nebraska” by artist Julia Noyes of Lincoln will be featured at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

The solo exhibit will include various sizes of canvases, many 4- by 5-foot paintings of iconic images of Nebraska. Noyes has created new, contemporary and abstract mixed-media paintings for this exhibit, combining realism with abstraction.

Her art interprets memories of windmills, aerial views of center pivot irrigation systems, Nebraska sunsets, farmlands, close-ups of trees with hidden birds, cityscapes, the State Capitol building, fields of prairie flowers and even the state’s rock, the prairie agate.

Noyes has many connections with windmills, she says. The paintings of the windmills were inspired by her memory of buying a windmill for her father, Hugh Johnson, upon his insistence when she was in college. The 50-foot windmill enabled him to create a well and pond on his acreage in Scribner, where it still stands.

In addition, the building in which Noyes has operated the Noyes Art Gallery, now in its 27th year, was at one time called the Bird Windmill factory, where the Kalamazoo windmill was manufactured in the 1880s.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}