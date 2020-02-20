Noyes’ traveling art exhibit begins at the Cather Center in Red Cloud

The first stop for the traveling art exhibit “Interpreting Nebraska” by artist Julia Noyes of Lincoln will be featured at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.
The solo exhibit will include various sizes of canvases, many 4- by 5-foot paintings of iconic images of Nebraska. Noyes has created new, contemporary and abstract mixed-media paintings for this exhibit, combining realism with abstraction.
Her art interprets memories of windmills, aerial views of center pivot irrigation systems, Nebraska sunsets, farmlands, close-ups of trees with hidden birds, cityscapes, the State Capitol building, fields of prairie flowers and even the state’s rock, the prairie agate.
Noyes has many connections with windmills, she says. The paintings of the windmills were inspired by her memory of buying a windmill for her father, Hugh Johnson, upon his insistence when she was in college. The 50-foot windmill enabled him to create a well and pond on his acreage in Scribner, where it still stands.
In addition, the building in which Noyes has operated the Noyes Art Gallery, now in its 27th year, was at one time called the Bird Windmill factory, where the Kalamazoo windmill was manufactured in the 1880s.
Ed Johnson, the artist’s brother, was a toy maker, and his most popular wooden toy that he sold was a movable, miniature windmill.
Each of Noyes’ paintings has a story, and she encourages each viewer to have his/her own experience when viewing it.
At the exhibit’s opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Noyes will speak at 6:30 p.m. about her interpretations of Nebraska and how she created these visual translations of her home state.
Noyes is known for creating abstract paintings with attention to color and drama. Her exhibit will be on display at the Cather Center now through March 24.
After Noyes’ opening reception, a concert of iconic rock music from the 1960s and ‘70s will be performed by Blackberry Winter at 7:30 p.m. See WillaCather.org or call 402-746-2641 for concert ticket information.
After showing at the Cather Center, Noyes’ exhibit can be seen at First-Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln, 20th and D streets, throughout April, and then at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., throughout May. For more information on this exhibit, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.