The artists at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will express who they are with a "Show Your Pride" Third Friday event from 6-9 p.m. July 19.
Nine Noyes artists will display new art reflecting that the arts are for ALL people. These artists include: Aimee Booton (painting), Marilyn Schulter (fiber & mixed media), Connie Zehr (clay paintings), Kristine Behren (watercolor), Julia Noyes (painting), Maryellen Fulton (painting), Carol Hurd (mixed media), Dani Lynn (drawings and prints), and Ronnie Reid (digital photography).
In addition to the new artwork, event organizer Dani Lynn has dedicated a new work to trans women (see photo). Created in Lynn’s signature media of crayon, "(The Day She Saw) The Girl in the Mirror" honors that moment of transformation.
As part of the celebration, Human Rights Campaign stickers will be handed out at the door. And don’t miss the refreshment table, which will include LGBTQ Pride cookies.
Noyes, a cooperative art gallery, displays work by more than 60 artists. The gallery has been presenting unique artwork for 25 years under the direction of owner and operator Julia Noyes.