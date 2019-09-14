Noyes Art Gallery artists will continue their September garden focus with a Flower Friday event from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
New work by eight artists will highlight floral, garden and nature themes and will include a variety of media and styles. Organized by Lauren Damm, featured artists will also include paintings by Kristine Behrens, David Dorsey, Brittany Holbrook, Daniel Leija and Sarah Wanek, sculpture by Ron Brooks and ceramics by David Miner.
From landscapes to nature’s bold creatures to celestial bodies, these artists’ works offer perspectives as diverse as nature.