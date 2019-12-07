Noyes artists to host multiple events this month

In December, Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host multiple events. In addition to First Friday, Focus Gallery artists will hold a Second Saturday reception from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

Organized by Janna Harsch (paintings on metal), the event features: Ken Bassett (oil & acrylic painting), Jay N. Cochrane (bent wire art), Cindi Egging (pastels), Michael Fluent (metal art) and Tony Guido (nature-inspired clay art).

Then on Friday, Dec. 20 from 6-9 p.m., 10 Noyes artists will host a Third Friday opening. Organized by Cherie Miner, who makes contemporary needlework, the show features harbingers of the Christmas season – angels. Participating Noyes artists explore these heavenly beings in their various forms across different media.

Other artists participating include: Kye Halsted (mixed media), Steve O’Hare (photography), Julia Noyes (painting), Brenda Scott (painting), Ruth Langen (painting), Curtis Adams (3-D paper constructions, Sharon Sykes (steampunk creations), Ambur Harvey (paintings and drawings) and Lorena Wachendorf (drawings).

On that night, patrons can also hear Wachendorf play live viola music at 7 p.m. and try “angelic” refreshments. They can also take a photo wearing their own set of wings.

