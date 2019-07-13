Tita Hynes, a member of the Noyes Gallery, received the two top awards at the 2019 Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) annual conference in Albion, Nebraska, June 19-22.
Hynes received the Gwen McKenzie Scholarship and the ANAC award for contributing to community service in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska. She has helped many people get started making art, often donating her time and talent. She also served as ANAC’s state art historian for eight years.
Many of the award winners recognized by ANAC this year are from the Noyes Gallery. Award of Excellence winners include: Sandra Meyer of North Platte, Peggy Kokes-Alloway of Lincoln, Robert Borzekofski of Beatrice, Lynette Fast of Lincoln and David Dorsey of Valentine. Noyes artists receiving Honorable Mention awards are: Deb Monfelt of Beatrice, Linda Stephen of Lincoln and David Dorsey of Valentine.
ANAC comprises 39 art clubs. Once a year, the association holds a statewide conference, exhibit, art competition and awards. This year's conference in Albion was hosted by Wendy Mues-Bonge. For more details on getting involved with the ANAC, contact Janna Harsch at the Noyes Gallery.