New Year’s high resolutions for 2020

For a one-time fee, many Photoshop alternatives offer some stellar options, replete with excellent tutorials and support forums. Among the best are the following:

Affinity Photo, which offers some unique and very useful editing features which, in the author’s opinion, are far easier to use than comparable adjustments in other editing programs. Merging images in a focus stack has always been cumbersome, if not somewhat confusing. Affinity streamlines the process. Its other unique feature is the directional lighting adjustment, which allows the user to place light “sources” anywhere in an image with infinite adjustments for intensity and spreading the light.

Luminar (Skylum Software) is now on its fourth update, and what an update this one is! Masking and replacing sky is a nice way to add a little balance and depth to landscapes, or even portraits. Luminar 4 offers a “one-click” approach, with advanced options to fine-tune the new sky, with color temperature, placement and numerous other adjustments that give the resulting image a natural, unmanipulated look.