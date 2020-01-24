Nebraska native remembered for iconic photographs of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles

In 1952, 16-year-old Bill Ray had his first photograph published in a newspaper, a picture of prominent men of Shelby standing in front of the last passenger train that would stop in the town where he grew up.

“A year later, I bought a new suit and walked into the Lincoln Journal,” Ray said. “I asked the lady at the classified ad window for a job. She sent me up to the newsroom just to get rid of me, just as the final afternoon edition was going to press. The city editor had a smoke and hired me on the spot.”

The “fill-in” photographer position for a young man who had just started college classes was the first professional job for Ray, who in 1957 was hired by Life magazine and became one of its most prominent and acclaimed photographers.

Best known for his photographs of celebrities, Ray created some enduring, iconic images including: the shot-from-behind picture of Marilyn Monroe, in her tight gown, singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962; Pvt. Elvis Presley as he shipped out to West Germany in 1957; The Beatles' 1964 arrival in Los Angeles; and the just-revived shot of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson having a smoke in the locker room at halftime of the first Super Bowl.