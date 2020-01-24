Nebraska native remembered for iconic photographs of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles

In 1952, 16-year-old Bill Ray had his first photograph published in a newspaper, a picture of prominent men of Shelby standing in front of the last passenger train that would stop in the town where he grew up.
“A year later, I bought a new suit and walked into the Lincoln Journal,” Ray said. “I asked the lady at the classified ad window for a job. She sent me up to the newsroom just to get rid of me, just as the final afternoon edition was going to press. The city editor had a smoke and hired me on the spot.”
The “fill-in” photographer position for a young man who had just started college classes was the first professional job for Ray, who in 1957 was hired by Life magazine and became one of its most prominent and acclaimed photographers.
Best known for his photographs of celebrities, Ray created some enduring, iconic images including: the shot-from-behind picture of Marilyn Monroe, in her tight gown, singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962; Pvt. Elvis Presley as he shipped out to West Germany in 1957; The Beatles' 1964 arrival in Los Angeles; and the just-revived shot of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson having a smoke in the locker room at halftime of the first Super Bowl.
January 15, 1967— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) January 15, 2019
Kansas City @Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson in the Chiefs' locker room, @SuperBowl I pic.twitter.com/OuPEVjji0p
William Ray, who died Jan. 8 from a heart attack at his New York City home, was born in Shelby in 1936, the youngest of four children, including brother Web, who was also a Lincoln Journal photographer.
Bill Ray left the Journal in 1954 for the Minneapolis Star and Tribune, then was hired by Life, where he worked until the magazine ended weekly publication in 1972.
After leaving Life, Ray worked for Newsweek and shot 45 covers for the weekly news magazine, including portraits of presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.
Ray had photographed Reagan for years, since he and his wife Marlys had moved to Hollywood in 1963. In 1966, Ray drove the actor-turned-politician to the barbecue kickoff of his gubernatorial campaign in his Ford Mustang. On the drive, Reagan lost a contact lens in the car.
“I can still see him on his knees in the parking lot, searching through that carpet like Mr. Magoo,” Ray said during a 2009 presentation at New York’s Coffee House Club.
You have free articles remaining.
In California, Ray was a regular presence on movie sets, photographing Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Elizabeth Taylor, Ingrid Bergman and Brigitte Bardot to Paul Newman, Marlon Brando and Rex Harrison, whom he captured talking with Martin Luther King Jr.
Ray later moved to Paris, then returned to New York, where he and Marlys, his wife of more than 60 years, lived across the street from Central Park. There he found another photographic niche, doing portraits of Fortune 500 CEOs.
“But it was never as much fun as Life,” Ray told the Journal Star in 2012.
In that interview, Ray listed his five favorite photographs. They were:
* The Monroe picture shot at Madison Square Garden, by far Ray’s most reproduced and sold image.
* A photo of John and Jackie Kennedy when JFK was campaigning for president. “They reminded me of a new version of the ‘American Gothic' painting," Ray said.
* “The Hells Angels of San Berdoo,” a 1975 Life photo story about the original chapter of the outlaw motorcycle club that included a picture of a biker laying back on his machine at 100 mph. “And this was before 'Easy Rider.'”
* A photograph of Andy Warhol, taken with a Polaroid. That photo was an homage to Warhol’s stock-in-trade methodology of taking Polaroids of the wealthy and famous and turning them into silkscreen prints.
* And, The Beatles on the steps just after they landed in L.A.
The Beatles Arriving At Los Angeles Airport (by Bill Ray) #Beatles pic.twitter.com/67qCEoVHPj— fab4_thebeatles (@fab4_thebeatles) August 12, 2019
He also listed his most beautiful subjects and celebrities Bergman, Bardot and Natalie Wood — and his most memorable photo moments, sailing through the Strait of Magellan with historian Samuel Eliot Morison and shooting the wedding of Jackie Kennedy to Aristotle Onassis on his Greek island of Skorpios.
Ray’s photographs are widely exhibited, sold in galleries, have been included in “best of” books and still are circulated as historic documentation, a la the Dawson photo.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott