Nebraska inmates tap into creative talent they hadn't explored before prison

First Friday show

An opening reception for "Art From the Inside," the second annual show of artwork made by inmates, will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday at G Dobos Studio, Suite 7, on the second floor of the Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth St.

The work can be viewed in September by appointment. Contact Geraldine Dobos at dobos.geraldine@gmail.com or 402-304-9295.