Metro Gallery owner Settle finds joy following passion

“It looks like I was a genius,” Settle said with a laugh.

Even with its challenges, opening Metro Gallery was a decision that has since brought Settle years of joy.

“This is a great place to live and work,” Settle said. “I like being surrounded by art. It's a great place even when there's no customers. I can sit here and read and listen to good jazz, and I'm happy. This is not a tough, awful job at all. I look forward to coming in.”

Between customers, Settle fills his time playing cribbage and reading two or three books a week as well as two or three newspapers a day to stay engaged with the community.

“It sounds kind of trite, but you need to follow your passion,” he said. “You’ll live longer, you’ll have better mental health, and you’ll have more gray cells percolating if you just follow your passion and really follow it seriously. Certainly that would be my suggestion to people nearing retirement.”

Settle said he believes it’s following his passion that has helped his aging.

“I can fool most people in town,” he said. “Nobody would guess I'm 81. My joke is, if I can't make it in this business I'm going to sit in a bar and have people guess my age, and I believe I can eat and drink for free.”

