Marilyn Rembolt's "Queen of Dirty Spades" quilt on the gallery wall jumps out at a visitor.
The 30- by 47-inch piece, one of Rembolt's many small quilts set up at the Unitarian Church of Lincoln through September, features photo transfers of Rembolt's mother's face in spade guise.
Rembolt said her mother, Eva Schmadeke, loved to play cards, particularly bridge and a family game called "Oh, Hell," which was dubbed "Dirty Spades" for her children's ears.
Rotating art exhibits in churches provide an opportunity for artists to display their work and, perhaps, sell it. Sometimes a small percentage of a sale is required by the church. Sometimes a church has a permanent piece – or pieces – of art, but no space to exhibit additional art.
Art is not necessarily theme-driven by a church, although the Berean Church does focus on a Core Value theme in one of its four display areas. For instance, one Core Value-themed piece, "The Heart of Service is Worship" by John Hollingsworth, highlights serving hands of all colors on denim, the working man's apparel.
Jo Brown, one of three at Unitarian/Lincoln who manages the gallery, specifies their focus: "Mostly what we are looking for is an artist who has a personal style."
Creative works enhance the religious experience in myriad ways – from inspiring the imagination to evoking history, to illuminating humor to calling attention to aesthetics.
The Reverend Jim Keck, senior pastor at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, which has a robust exhibit schedule, keys into the complexity of the relationship: "Religion and art are so deeply entwined, it is difficult to tell where one stops and the other begins. Art seeks to convey beauty and truth as does religion."
Continuing, Keck amplifies the breadth of the connection.
"Religion seems to be a form of art itself,” he said. “So, of course, churches are filled with art – and church buildings, themselves, become a work of art. The performing arts, such as music, drama and dance, are also a primary way religion expresses itself."
First-Plymouth's current art exhibit, which runs through September, features the Noyes Art Gallery's traveling show comprising 24 artists. Ruth Langan, who is in the traveling show, displayed her painting "Blue Energy." It highlights a powerful wave, which is more characteristic of an open ocean wave than one slamming into a rocky shoreline, Langan said.
Berean Church visual arts coordinator Mary Stoner said art is showcased at Berean for six to eight weeks and embraces paintings, weavings, carvings and sculptures. Berean also hosted small maquettes of Lincoln's “Serving Hands” public art project in June. Recently, art educators' photographs were installed in one of Berean's galleries.
"We like to highlight people from the community, region and our (church) members," Stoner said. Adult, children and youth works are featured. A bio card accompanies each piece. Prices are not listed.
Stoner said she enjoys watching people pause and reflect in front of the art.
"The staff enjoys it (the artwork) so much," Stoner said. When she is taking down artwork to prepare for the next show, Stoner said staff members will say, "'Oh, gosh, I am going to miss it.'"
Peg Sheldrick of St. Mark’s on the Campus said the parish hall houses their art exhibits. She said photographer Craig Lawson's exhibit of floral images, while permanent, is occasionally removed to feature other artists' works. In August, "Artists on the Edge" were featured, and plans are finalized for a three-day quilt show in November.
Tom Silletto and his wife, Rogene, orchestrate the artwork at St. Paul United Methodist Church. They attend the Noyes Art Gallery's annual Art in the Garden at the Sunken Gardens in September to identify artists they want to feature, Tom Silletto said.
The exhibits are displayed in Paine Parlor, a multi-purpose room that is kept locked. The exhibit is displayed in conjunction with first Friday concerts and meals, which begin in October and run through June. Scheduling sometimes necessitates a switch to second Fridays of the month, Tom Silletto said.
While the Sillettos are available to help artists hang their work, some prefer to do the work themselves, Tom Silletto said. Cognizant that artists strive to achieve color flow and symmetry, Silletto, with a twinkle in his eye, recounted a time when an artist took three hours to hang her work on the 12 4-by-8 panels, plus some smaller panels, while he and his wife waited to see if their help was needed.
Oct. 4 is St. Paul's First Friday exhibit and will feature Impact Nebraska Artists, a professional group of nationally recognized Nebraska artists.
Photographer Bob Egan said Unitarian/Lincoln chose carpet to display its artwork. In keeping with the fire code, flame retardant carpet was identified for the gallery walls.
"It melts but doesn't burn," Egan said. "It is wonderfully flexible," he added, noting the carpet is backed by multiple layers of plywood.
Brown describes another virtue of the carpeted wall: "We can do a visual rhythmic and dynamic focal point – almost like creating a painting on the wall.”
The affectionate memorializing of Rembolt's mother in the "Queen of Spades” quilt is a reminder of her spirit to the church members with whom she played bridge.
It evokes a fond memory from Rembolt: Before dessert dishes were cleared from the dinner table, she said, her mother would ask, "'How many are going to play (Dirty Spades)?'"