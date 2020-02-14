Luna in Bloom on display at Pepe’s Kitchen

A reception for a Luna in Bloom art series by local artist Shawnee Dae Armstrong took place at Pepe’s Kitchen, 1311 S. 11th St., on Feb. 14. The series will remain on display at Pepe’s through March 9.

Luna in Bloom is a new art series by Armstrong, whose art represents her deep love for nature and growth. The series focuses on playful depictions of moons, stars and trees, and is painted on canvas with acrylics and oil. The series is inspired by her childhood, growing up in the countryside of a small village in the Nebraska Sandhills, surrounded by nature.

Armstrong recently won the People’s Choice Award and an honorable mention in the Lincoln Artist Guild Fall Show. Other works can be seen at the Lincoln Children’s Museum, where she painted a large mural, as well as several pillars in the outer space exhibit.

Pepe’s Kitchen is a local vegan and vegetarian restaurant owned by Pepe Fierro. He enjoys giving back to the community, which has included starting the Lincoln Bike Kitchen community bike shop in 2010, hosting several second Friday art shows, hosting fundraisers for various community organizations, vegan Halloween haunted houses, full moon tangos, winter clothing drives, a free fresh veggie pantry (during the harvest season) and other activities.

