Local student wins peace poster contest

Gavin Foust, a sixth-grade student at Moore Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club.

Foust's poster will be among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

The poster was selected by a panel of judges: Connie Plettner, Roxanne Chandler, Gary Ullman and Lori Miller, all members of the Lincoln 21st Century Lions. The posters were judged for their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Journey of Peace.” The initial judging took place Oct. 27, district judging was completed Nov. 2 and multiple district judging was held on Dec. 15.

Roxanne Chandler, Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club vice president, said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students within a young group.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them," Chandler said. "I'm so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their vision.”