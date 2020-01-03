Local student wins peace poster contest

Gavin Foust, a sixth-grade student at Moore Middle School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club.
Foust's poster will be among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
The poster was selected by a panel of judges: Connie Plettner, Roxanne Chandler, Gary Ullman and Lori Miller, all members of the Lincoln 21st Century Lions. The posters were judged for their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Journey of Peace.” The initial judging took place Oct. 27, district judging was completed Nov. 2 and multiple district judging was held on Dec. 15.
Roxanne Chandler, Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club vice president, said she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students within a young group.
"It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them," Chandler said. "I'm so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their vision.”
Foust's poster has advanced through the district and multiple district competitions and is now going forward in international competition. International winners will be notified on or before Feb. 1.
One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 plus a trip for the winner and two family members to a special award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and cash award of $500.
"Our club is cheering for Gavin as his poster advances in the competition, and we hope that his vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Chandler said.
Locally, Foust and three other students, Brielle Braunsroth, Isabella Le and Amelia Johnson, were honored for their participation by the Lincoln 21st Century Lions Club on Dec. 12 at Hy-Vee, located at 84th and Holdrege streets.
View past international grand prize winners at lionsclubs.org. Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with more than 1.35 million members in 210 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.