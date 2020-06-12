Lincoln-based artist sells paintings for a good cause

A Los Angeles- and Lincoln-based artist is creating paintings while self-quarantining to raise hope and money for charity.
On March 28, Alison Rash announced her “Ripple” series on Instagram. Each $250 painting was paired with an organization in Lincoln or Los Angeles. The entirety of the proceeds went to charity.
“A global pandemic is pretty overwhelming for all of us, and the need for help is so overwhelming,” Rash said. “I’ve been battling stage 4 cancer for five years, so I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end of needing help.”
Rash sold 43 paintings, raising $10,750. Buyers supported Lincoln charities including Rabble Mill, People’s City Mission and the Lighthouse, she said.
Synthetic, 8-by-8-inch canvases were painted with a wide range of colors to create a unique, abstract painting. Each art piece was mounted on a wooden panel.
Rash started the Ripple Project to benefit communities faced by hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has transitioned to focusing on anti-racism organizations as of Monday. Her newest series of “Ripple” paintings will benefit charities that promote equality.
“It’s not an option for me to protest because my health is compromised,” she said. “This is something I can do to support the movement.”
The artist, who grew up in rural Nebraska, also teamed up with the local candle company Wax Buffalo to raise money for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
“I’m not a nurse or a first responder, but I can make candles to give back to the community,” Wax Buffalo’s founder Alicia Reisinger said. “It was a no-brainer to reach out to Alison for this.”
For the candle, Rash hand-painted white frosted holders in her signature abstract-style, inspired by the colors of a recent trip to Costa Rica.
Rash and Reisinger also partnered in the past to create a candle with proceeds donated to a cancer research center that was connected with Rash’s treatment.
“She’s a great collaborative partner,” Reisinger said.
People often do something without thinking of the effect it will have down the line, Rash said. Her recent projects are an attempt to change that.
“Think of the ripple effect that one good thing can have on the world,” she said.
