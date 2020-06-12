Lincoln-based artist sells paintings for a good cause

The artist, who grew up in rural Nebraska, also teamed up with the local candle company Wax Buffalo to raise money for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

“I’m not a nurse or a first responder, but I can make candles to give back to the community,” Wax Buffalo’s founder Alicia Reisinger said. “It was a no-brainer to reach out to Alison for this.”

For the candle, Rash hand-painted white frosted holders in her signature abstract-style, inspired by the colors of a recent trip to Costa Rica.

Rash and Reisinger also partnered in the past to create a candle with proceeds donated to a cancer research center that was connected with Rash’s treatment.

“She’s a great collaborative partner,” Reisinger said.

People often do something without thinking of the effect it will have down the line, Rash said. Her recent projects are an attempt to change that.

“Think of the ripple effect that one good thing can have on the world,” she said.

