Eight members of Lincoln Artists’ Guild garnered awards at the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) Conference June 18-22 at Albion, Nebraska. It was a 47% win rate for the club with 17 artworks being shown in a statewide competition of 350 entries.
Certificate of Excellence awards were earned by Lynette Fast with “Floral Phoenix" and Janet Fraley with her “Lava Flow” piece. These will be in a statewide traveling show of winners for a year.
Honorable Mention winners were: Pam Apley, "Wings in Fabric," Jude Martindale, "Sandhills Crane," Gretchen Olberding, "Prairie Pastel Landscape," Will Rennick, "Motorcycle & Shadows in Watercolor and Graphite," Linda Stephens, "Market Scene in Origami Paper," and Reida Wrenholt, "Clay Person Growing Leaves."
The judge was abstract acrylic artist and workshop instructor Joan Fullerton from Denver. Three days of workshops with five instructors pushed the creative buttons for participating artists. Fun, food and laughter were the predominant conference themes.