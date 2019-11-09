The Lincoln Artists' Guild has wrapped up its 2019 Fall Show at Lux Center for the Arts -- a showcase of different styles, mediums and subjects.
Here are the winners:
Best of Show winner was Reida Wrenholt with her acrylic painting, "Wren, My Little Muse." Wrenholt is a studio artist specializing in sculpture and painting.
Both the James Ray Award and Bobby Sward Award were won by Keri Kriston with her painting "American Backbone: The Firefighters."
Shawnee Dae Armstrong went home with the People's Choice Award: "Fire in the Sky."
Merit Awards were won by Pam Apley for her fabric design "Come Walk with Me," Gretchen Olberding for her pastel landscape "A Road Taken," and Danielle Dewees for "Pronghorn."
Honorable Mentions went to Don Duitsman's "Genesis, Will Rennick's "Idaho" and Shawnee Dae Armstrong's "Fire in the Sky."
The Lincoln Artists' Guild is a nonprofit organization open to all people with a common goal to advance the visual arts. The Guild meets the first Tuesday of every month at Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St., from 7-9 p.m. Wrenholt will be presenting the Nov. 5 program and sharing her ideas and process of "Playing with ideas." Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, go to lincolnartistsguild.org.