LHS freshman wins zoo art contest, $1,000 scholarship

A Lincoln High School freshman has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from U-Stop after winning its Zoo Stop Doodles contest.
You have free articles remaining.
U-Stop and Lincoln Children’s Zoo partnered to reward high school artists through a design contest for cocoa cups at Zoo Lights powered by LES – the new holiday lights festival taking place at Lincoln Children’s Zoo. High school artists also had a shot at winning a $1,000 scholarship if they took part in the #ZooStopDoodles contest.
Following the entry period, 7,900 public votes determined the seven finalists, and from there the grand prize winner -- Vivian Ostrander. Her artwork is now featured on the side of cocoa cups at Zoo Lights powered by LES.
The seven finalists included Ostrander and Ansley Brown, Natalie Leininger, Sahmia Smith, Mireu Ryu, Madison Chase and Alex Vodraska. Each finalist received a $100 U-Stop gift certificate. Ostrander and the other finalists attended the first night of Zoo Lights powered by LES with their families.