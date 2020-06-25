L. Kent Wolgamott: 'Resilient' billboard is inspirational public art at its finest

It’s on the south side of Cornhusker Highway near 44th Street and comes from Danny Reneau, who used watercolor and ink to create an image of a pair of blue jays sitting on a line-drawn budding branch, framing art deco-lettered words “Life Finds A Way.”

The third piece that really connected with me is a billboard that I frequently drive past that, after seeing it dozens of times, retains its visual appeal and multilayered messaging.

It’s by Wes Staley and is on the north side of South Street between 12th and 13th streets, facing west. It has a pair of facing faces, their garland-and-jewel-adorned hair sweeping toward the center of the image and the words “This Too Shall Pass.”

That, obviously, is one of the billboard’s messages. The other is: Wear a mask.

The masks made Staley’s piece the most directly topical of the works selected from the call. One that didn’t get selected had a masked Abraham Lincoln, which would have been great to see on the streets. But it was vertical and likely would have been hard to fit into a standard shaped billboard.