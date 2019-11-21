Art-buying season has arrived for galleries large and small.
Like nearly every retailer, late November through December is the time in which the most art is sold and galleries, like the Lux Center for the Arts and Kiechel Fine Art, devote much of their space to “holiday” shows that present a wide sample of work that, they hope, would make fine Christmas presents.
In many of those galleries, the work, be it glass, ceramic, drawings, paintings or small sculpture, is prices from $50 to $500 -- affordable art for regret-free buying.
That work, however, isn’t ever likely to be resold, nor will it increase in value -- the myth of art as an investment doesn’t apply at that level.
“Ninety-nine percent of art, the highest price paid is the initial sale price,” said gallerist Buck Kiechel. “We try to focus in on the other 1%.”
That 1%, Kiechel said, tends to be work from dead artists, said Kiechel, who handles work by, among others, regionalists John Steuart Curry and Thomas Hart Benton along with contemporary Midwest artists.
“That’s just the way it is,” Kiechel said. “It’s a set market, and it’s established. There’s no more that’s going to be made, and you can track past sales to get an established value.”
That said, there are living artists, including some Nebraskans, whose art might make for a good investment.
“People should look at work by artists like Francisco Souto, an artist who’s reasonably priced but on a fast upward trajectory,” Kiechel said. “If you have a plan of purchasing, then reselling it in, like 10 years, I certainly wouldn’t go with a living artist. That’s not where their upscale lies. But if you want to buy it, hold on to it and watch their career and sales escalate over decades, their upside can be even greater than with the dead artists."
Because it will likely be a long-term holding, the key to buying art -- whether it costs $20, $20,000, $200,000 or $2 million is to get something you, or the person receiving the art as a gift, will want to live with and have on display in your home.
“Its got to be something you like,” Kiechel said. “I remember doing an appraisal in Julesburg, Colorado, years ago. They had a world-class collection of women artists. They had a phenomenal Mary Cassatt that they kept in a dark room with sheets over it to preserve it. That’s not right. At some point, you need to enjoy the art.”
The other universal art buying key is, to use a phrase I’ve heard for decades: “Great art doesn’t match your couch.” Good art doesn’t match, either.
“The idea in good art is not that its going to match whatever your interior designer has come up with, whether that’s you or someone you hire,” Kiechel said. “Good art goes with anything. Bad art only goes if the colors in the room make it fade into the wall.”
A final art buying thought: Art is more than painting, drawing and sculpture. It also includes photography and ceramics.
The art-buying rules hold true for photographs -- from purchasing dead artists to buying what you like -- and, to some measure, for ceramics, especially those that have a sculptural quality.
But most potters make their work to be utilized, rather than hung on a wall or placed on a pedestal. That means you need to hold the cup, handle the serving dishes, etc., as well deciding if you like you it looks before you buy it.
So, unlike the “you can’t touch this” rules that apply to paintings, galleries encourage touching the ceramics.
“That’s why I put the price tags on the bottom," said Katelyn Farneth, Lux exhibition and gallery director.